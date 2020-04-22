Future Planning Group at UL will prepare a 'number of options' for students

THE president of UL, Dr Des Fitzgerald says it is “very unlikely” students and staff will “come back together physically as a community until some stage in the late summer”.

And he says that it could be the autumn of 2020, “probably in late October” when new students will enter University of Limerick.

“For our current and postgraduate students returning to UL we are aiming and hoping for a September start but ultimately, the timelines will depend on progress in controlling the pandemic,” Dr Fitzgerald explained.

The university president was writing in an email to the campus community. He said that while the most recent announcements by the government do provide a basis for a physical opening of UL in September or sooner, “I want to stress that great uncertainty remains. Countries that are exiting the first wave of the pandemic are experiencing a level of resurgence of Covid-19. Indeed, it is possible that there could be multiple cycles of infection here and elsewhere in the years to come. In other words, restrictions designed to limit transmission of the virus will be insufficient to stop the pandemic until a vaccine or a treatment is found.

“In those circumstances, we can expect continuous or cyclical restrictions and lockdowns. The Future Planning Group at UL will prepare a number of options for us to consider in order for the university to continue operating in the face of great uncertainty"