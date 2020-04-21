Limerick’s metro councillors urge traffic changes

COUNCIL management have been urged to partially close some of Limerick’s roads to vehicle traffic, and allow walking instead.

A cross-party group of metropolitan councillors led by Cllr Sasa Novak, Green Party, have urged local authority boss Dr Pat Daly to re-allocate roadspace to walking and cycling during the coronavirus pandemic in a bid to “make social distancing possible and safe”.

The group, which comprises of Green Party, Sinn Fein, Fianna Fail and Labour members, have pointed out that car traffic has dwindled by three-quarters.

Now, they say the local authority has an opportunity to improve things further for people going out for their daily piece of exercise.

And, they say, these measures could also be kept in part once the coronavirus crisis is over.

The group, which numbers 10 of the 21-strong metropolitan district, have suggested the use of cones to widen footpaths in O’Connell Street, O’Callaghan Strand, Sexton Street, the Ennis Road, and Clare Street, as well as removing or disabling pedestrian touch call units and replacing them an automated lights cycle and signs indicating improved pedestrian priority at junctions.

“Take one lane of traffic from O’Callaghan Strand, the Shannon Bridge, and the south quays, and give them over to people. Access by car would not be affected – everyone could still drive to places on the quays. Critically it would give an unbroken wide path from Sarsfield Bridge, over the Shannon Bridge, along the quays and back under Sarsfield Bridge to Arthur’s Quay park,” the group suggested.

“As social distancing seems likely to continue for several months, such measures could ease these difficulties and frustrations greatly,” they added.