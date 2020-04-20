BREAKING: 17 new confirmed Covid-19 cases in Limerick as further 77 die from condition nationwide

LIMERICK now has over 400 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

A further seventeen revealed this Monday afternoon brings the total to 401 in the county. There were just two announced on Sunday.

77 more people have died from Covid-19 in Ireland bringing the overall death toll to 687.

401 more cases of the coronavirus have also been diagnosed in the country, bringing the number of confirmed cases to 15,652.

Of the additional deaths announced today, 67 were in the east of the country, four were in the west, four were in the north-west and two were in the south of the country.

The people included 32 males and 44 females – 1 not specified. The median age of today’s reported deaths is 84. 54 people were reported as having underlying health conditions

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: "Nursing homes and long-term residential facilities are a testing priority.

"In facilities with an existing cluster, all residents and staff are to be tested. In the event of a facility reporting its first case, testing of all staff and residents will take place."

He continued: "This sector remains a priority for NPHET, along with other vulnerable persons, and we will continue to implement supports and guidance on infection prevention control where required."

Dr Kathleen Mac Lellan, Assistant Secretary Department of Health and Chair of NPHET Vulnerable People Subgroup, said: "There are 18 Covid-19 response teams across the country, each one led by senior nursing support, assisting nursing homes and long-term residential facilities. These teams have senior clinical expertise, infection prevention and control and public health input in preventing and managing clusters."

Dr Siobhan Kennelly, HSE National Clinical Advisor and Group Lead for Older Persons, said: "There has been an ongoing process of engagement and support with the nursing home sector since the start of February.

"We know from international and domestic experience that this disease disproportionately targets vulnerable groups such as older people and those with underlying health conditions. But we also know that the Irish experience in relation to deaths in nursing homes is not an outlier in relation to the European experience.

"We continue in our efforts to support our population through this pandemic."

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: "Today marks the start of European Immunisation Week. In combatting the spread of Covid-19 we must not forget the impact that other infectious diseases can have on our communities.

"Vaccines have saved more lives and prevented more serious diseases - like measles and meningitis - than any advance in recent medical history.

"If your baby is due a routine immunisation, please phone your GP practice and arrange for them to be seen. The national immunisation programme is continuing during the Covid-19 outbreak and is vital to protect individual babies and to avoid outbreaks of vaccine-preventable disease."