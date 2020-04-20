Limerick woman ‘bereft’ at mindless attack on parents’ grave

A NORTHSIDE woman is “distraught” after the grave where her mum and dad are laid to rest was stripped bare by mindless vandals.

Jackie Considine of Caherdavin was devastated when she arrived at her parents’ final resting place in the Mount St Lawrence cemetery to find lots of precious ornaments gone from the grave.

This included a special crucifix made by her father John, who died in 2013. Her mum Mary passed away in 1999.

”This is a horrible situation to find yourself in. I came to visit my Mum and Dad's grave as I normally do. When I arrived at the grave, I thought I was seeing things. It was stripped bare. I had to steady myself at first and I went into shock. This is when the tears came hard and fast. I cried all night when I got home,” she said.

Jackie, who was adopted by John and Mary said she feels “bereft, violated, shocked and hurt” following the attack, and has made a report to Roxboro gardai.

“Who would do such a thing,” she asked, “I'd like to think I've no enemies. But if you look around, the grass hasn't moved and it makes no sense. Nothing else. No other grave is touched. I've searched the gravesides for the items and nothings. I've searched the skips with my bare hands, tears streaming down my face hoping against hope I'd find something. But nothing.”

What she was looking for especially was the crucifix.

“When Mam died, my Dad insisted we bring the cross to the grave. It was their pride and joy. They were a very united couple from the parish of St Mary's Park. Anyone who would have known them would attest to how my Dad loved his garden.”

She said whoever stripped the grave is a “lowlife”.

“Why would someone want to do something so cruel especially in the times we are living in today due to the coronavirus,” she asked, “All I can say is whoever did this evil thing, and it is pure evil must be very troubled themselves and we must pray for them that they can find peace and remorse for their actions.”