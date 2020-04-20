NUA healthcare hiring 200 new staff to work in residential care

Nua Healthcare Services (Nua) plans to recruit as many as 200 additional full-time staff across the country as demand for services grows.

Nua is the largest private sector provider of intellectual disability and mental health services in Ireland with 53 centres across the country and approximately 1,600 staff currently employed. Nua supports circa 350 Service Users including 240 availing of residential care across 53 centres nationwide.

Nua’s intellectual disability residential centres are registered with and inspected by HIQA. Nua also operates Mental Health Community Residences and its Mental Health Specialist Rehabilitative Unit (SRU) is registered with and inspected by the Mental Health Commission (MHC).

Speaking today, Nua’s Recruitment and Retention Manager, Michelle Kirwan, advised that she is seeking to recruit Nurses, Social Care Workers with Level 7 or 8 Qualifications and Assistant Support Workers with FETAC Level 5 adding that; “our services are very intensive, but our work is hugely rewarding, and we offer excellent career development opportunities.

"We have grown employee numbers by 300 over the past 2 years and we expect a similar level of growth in the coming years. We offer an attractive package for the right employees to join us.”

Also speaking today, Nua’s Quality and Safety Manager, Eric Behan said: "Nua is managing to successfully sustain safe service delivery for its current resident population and is also accepting new placements, where appropriate, in an effort to support the overall Government strategy for dealing with Covid-19."

Mr. Behan also said that the company was prepared in the event of a residential Service User testing positive and would continue to operate an intensive monitoring and management system to try to avoid such a development. He said: “I can’t speak highly enough of our team and the work they are doing in the context of Covid-19."

