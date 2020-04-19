BREAKING: Two new confirmed Covid-19 cases in Limerick as further 39 die from condition nationwide

TWO more cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Limerick, bringing the total number to 384 here.

It comes as figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) show that there are 39 more deaths from the condition in Ireland, and 493 more confirmed cases.

Of the 39 new fatalities, 37 are located in the east with two in the west. They include 19 females and 20 males. Some 29 of these were reported as having underlying health conditions.

Tragically, it now means that there have been 610 deaths related to the coronavirus outbreak in Ireland.

Of the new cases reported today, 445 have been confirmed in Irish laboratories following tests, and a further 48 from a German facility.

With the latest figures from Germany included, there are now a total of 15,251 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in this country.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.