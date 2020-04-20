Man charged following seizure of cannabis and counterfeit cash at Limerick home

A MAN is expected to appear in court later this week after he was charged in connection with a significant drugs seizure on the outskirts of the city.

A large quantity of cannabis herb and hundreds of counterfeit notes were located by gardai when they searched a house at Old Cratloe Road on Friday evening.

“Shortly before 4pm gardaí from the divisional drugs unit executed a search warrant at a residence at Old Cratloe Road. During the course of the search, gardaí seized €25,000 of suspected cannabis herb and €5,000 in suspected counterfeit cash of various denominations,” said a garda spokesperson.

A small quantity of fireworks were also located at the house during the search and these were seized by gardai.

A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested at the scene and taken to Henry Street garda station where he was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

The man was questioned by detectives over the weekend and has now been charged in connection with the seizure.

Having been charged, he was granted station bail and released, a garda spokesperson confirmed

He is due to appear before Limerick District Court in the coming days.

The suspected drugs have been sent for analysis and a file is to be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Friday’s drugs seizure was the latest to be made in Limerick since public health restrictions were introduced last month to combat the spread of Covid-19.

There have also been a number of cash seizures in recent weeks.