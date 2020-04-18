Could it be you? €9.7m lottery ticket purchased in Ireland

COULD it be you? Someone in Ireland has won a life-changing sum of money in tonight’s National Lottery draw.

Lottery players across Limerick are being urged to check their tickets.

One winning ticket has been sold, with the lucky punter picking up almost €10m in a cash prize.

In total, Ireland’s newest millionaire has scooped a whopping €9,772,175 million.

While three other punters won €36,453 in the draw

It’s not yet been revealed where the winning tickets were sold.

The winning numbers in the main lotto draw were 4, 9, 15, 27, 29, 34, with the bonus ball being 17.

Limerick is no stranger to people winning big sums in the lottery. Back in 2005, Garryowen cleaner Dolores McNamara scooped €115m in Euromillions, the biggest single prize at the time.