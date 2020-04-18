Two more outlets to close in Limerick - reports

THE coronavirus crisis which has impacted heavily on the retail sector is expected to see two more closures in Limerick.

Fashion retailers Oasis and Warehouse, which operated concessions in Brown Thomas, are unlikely to re-open alongside the landmark city store when restrictions are lifted.

It comes after the High Court appointed provisional liquidators to the Irish arms of both fashion retailers.

According to the Irish Independent, the order was sought in relation to Oasis Fashions Ireland Ltd and Warehouse Fashion Ireland Ltd, which the court heard are part of the Aurora Fashions group, owned by the Icelandic Kaupthing Bank.

The two firms operate 13 stores and 29 concession stands in Ireland – two of which are in Brown Thomas in Limerick’s O’Connell Street.

In line with other Brown Thomas stores, the business temporarily ceased trading last month on public health grounds.

The High Court had heard the business had been seeking a buyer, but the onset of Covid-19 had hampered these efforts.

It is the second major blow to hit Limerick’s beleaguered retail sector in as many weeks, after Debenhams announced it would not be re-opening its city centre store.

On Thursday last, Debenhams’ Irish operations were also formally wound up.