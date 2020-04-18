BREAKING: 39 more cases of Covid-19 in Limerick as death toll in Ireland climbs to 571

A FURTHER 39 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Limerick, bringing the total number to 382 here.

It comes as figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) show that there are 41 more deaths from the condition in Ireland, and 778 more confirmed cases.

Of the fatalities, 35 are located in the east, two in the north-west and four in the west. They included 23 females and 18 males with 35 reported to have had underlying health conditions.

Today's deaths bring the number of mortalities to 571 across the Republic of Ireland.

Of the new Covid-19 cases, 630 were confirmed following testing in Irish laboratories, with the remainder 148, from a laboratory in Germany.

It means there are now a total of 14,758 confirmed Covid-19 cases in this country.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The chief medical officer at the Department of Health Dr Tony Holohan said: "This week the National Public Health Emergency Team emphasised the importance of testing in interrupting the transmission of Covid-19 in community residential settings including nursing homes. This sector remains a priority for our focused attention and we will continue to monitor and support them through this outbreak."