45 Covid-19 patients being treated at University Hospital Limerick

A TOTAL of 45 patients suspected to have with Covid-19 are being treated at University Hospital Limerick, figures from the HSE reveal.

The statistic accounts for the situation up to 8pm last night. Some 34 are confirmed to have the flu-like condition in the Dooradoyle hospital, while 45 are waiting for results, and are being kept in isolation.

Last night, it was reported there were a further 36 confirmed cases of Covid-in Limerick, bringing the total number to 343 here.

It comes as figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) show that there are 44 more deaths from the condition in Ireland, and 709 more confirmed cases.

All this comes as St John's Hospital announces it cannot take patient transfers due to a number of staff testing positive for coronavirus, or coming into contact with Covid-19 patients.