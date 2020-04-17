Delays after road accident in Limerick
THERE were delays in Limerick city this Friday evening following a crash and oil spill at the Corbally Road.
Motorists were being warned to avoid the area around Shannon Banks, where the incident took place at around 7.15pm this evening.
The collision and fuel spill were both cleared a short time ago.
#LIMERICK Crash and fuel spill on Corbally Rd. More here: https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE— AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) April 17, 2020
