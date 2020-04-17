42 confirmed Covid-19 cases at University Hospital Limerick; 44 inpatients await test results

A TOTAL of 42 patients with Covid-19 are being treated at University Hospital Limerick, with 15 people who either have the virus or are suspected of having the virus in intensive care.

And according to the latest figures released by the HSE which accounts for the situation up to 8pm on Thursday there were also 44 inpatients in UHL awaiting Covid-19 test results from the laboratory, the highest figure of this nature in a hospital in the country. All of those patients are in isolation as they await their swab result.

As of 6.30pm this Thursday there were 10 patients with Covid-19 in the ICU at the Limerick hospital with another five patients suspected of having Covid-19 also receiving care in the unit.

Initially there were 12 ICU beds at the hospital but that figure has now increased to 20 following the conversion of beds in the high dependency unit into ICU beds. There is a capacity to extend this number further.

There were 10 new confirmed Covid-19 patients in the hospital on Thursday alone which was the second biggest daily increase recorded in an acute hospital across the country after Dublin’s Mater Hospital.

There are currently 307 Covid-19 cases in Limerick after an increase of 22 cases on Thursday. Maps published by the HSE show a significant concentration of Covid-19 cases around Limerick city with a lower concentration around the county.