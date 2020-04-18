Man accused of sending sexually explicit messages to face trial before the circuit court

A MAN who is accused of sending sexually explicit messages to a juvenile via social media is to face trial before the circuit court.

The 28-year-old, who can’t be named for legal reasons, faces charges under the provisions of the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences) Act 2017 relating to offences which are alleged to have happened at a location on the outskirts of the city over a three day period in 2018.

It is alleged that he sent sexually explicit material to a young girl via the Facebook Messenger App and that she received them on a tablet device.

The alleged recipient was aged under 17 at the time and the DPP previously directed that the matter should proceed on indictment.

During a procedural hearing at Limerick District Court, Judge Carol Anne Coolican was told the book of evidence had been completed and that a copy had been served on the defendant.

Sergeant Michelle Leahy confirmed the Director of Public Prosecutions was consenting to the matter being sent forward for trial to the next sitting of Limerick Circuit Court.

Solicitor Sarah Ryan, who was previously assigned to represent the defendant, said her client was not seeking bail and he was remanded in continuing custody pending his appearance before the circuit court.

If convicted of the charges, the accused man faces a maximum sentence of five years’ imprisonment.