Fresh twist in dispute at Limerick retirement village

THE bitter dispute between the operators of the Park Nursing Home and some occupants of the facility has taken a new twist this week.

Residents have accused the management of the Park of "taking advantage of a national emergency”, namely the Covid-19 crisis, and claimed that there conti​nues to be a downgrading of facilities there.

In response, Edel Madden, who runs CRV Park Ltd, the vehicle owning the facility, described the allegations as “false and damaging”, and indicated she will pursue the author of the statement, Dr Kevin Ryan, through the courts after the coronavirus pandemic passes.

Dr Ryan claims that Ms Madden has distributed fresh lease agreements, which he feels “effectively abolishes the operation of the development as a retirement village​.”

He said fresh leases issued to the residents “are designed to allow the elimination of all additional services and amenities.”

In a statement issued to the Limerick Leader, Dr Ryan alleges that Ms Madden wrote in a letter to residents that: “The services you have enjoyed at The Park which operate separate to and in addition to your lease of your unit will continue to be available to you although the management company reserve the right to alter and adjust these services from time to time.”

On this basis, he has concluded that this “legitimises the continued elimination of any or all services and amenities.”

Elderly residents in the facility have already fought a rearguard action, claiming that across the last few months, services have been curtailed, including the reduction of 24-hour security down to mobile patrols, the loss of an on-site caretaker, as well as the elimination of a clubhouse co-ordinator which provided activities for those present.

Any activities like art, music and Zumba which used to be provided free of charge have now to be paid for by residents.

There was upset in some quarters that rents had been increased in the retirement village.

However, in a statement prepared in response to Dr Ryan’s allegations, Ms Madden said: “False and malicious allegations are being made against us by a small group which have caused distress to our residents.”

They said when CRV Park bought the development, many tenants had not been issued with leases.

“We have sought to correct this whilst explaining to tenants in writing that their existing contract continues,” she said, “We have every right to make changes to the services , and we have only done so , in ways that we believe will make economic sense whilst also providing a comprehensive support package to those who require such and tailored to their individual requirements.”

On the rent increases, she pointed out many rents had been left unchanged for many years, and any increase was being done fully in compliance with the statutory limitations.​

“These have been accepted by the vast majority of our tenants,” Ms Madden added.

Meanwhile, Fine Gael TD Kieran O’Donnell has called for legislation on retirement villages to be prioritised and included in any new programme for government.​

He wants this done to ensure the effective operation and security of tenure for elderly residents living in these facilities.

He believes there would be cross-party support.