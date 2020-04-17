UL Lecturer receives funding for on new method of care for older people discharged from hospital

A University of Limerick lecturer has received funding for a project exploring a new method of care for older people discharged from hospital Emergency Departments, writes Donal O’Regan.

Dr Rose Galvin, a senior lecturer in Physiotherapy at UL, is one of five new research leaders awarded €1.5m from a total of €7.5m in Health Research Board (HRB) funding.

The HRB investment supports five new research leaders to conduct research that delivers evidence to directly inform changes in health policy and practice.

Each of the research leaders has developed strong partnerships with different aspects of the health sector and includes public and patient perspectives in their work.

The research project to be led by Dr Galvin at UL is “Towards an integrated model of care for older adults transitioning from the Emergency Department (ED) to the community”.

Dr Galvin’s research concentrates on older adults who are discharged to the community after presentation to the ED, who may be at risk of poor outcomes following discharge.

“This research programme responds to key actionable strategic priorities identified in national ageing, emergency care and integrated care policies relating to the development and delivery of a continuum of high-quality care services that are responsive to the needs and preferences of older adults,” Dr Galvin explained.

In collaboration with colleagues across the academic, hospital and community healthcare setting, Dr Galvin aims to develop and evaluate a coordinated care pathway that achieves improved outcomes and provides value for money.

“Older adults frequently attend the ED and research suggests high rates of adverse outcomes following emergency care,” said Dr Galvin.

“This research seeks to develop and implement an evidence-based model of integrated care for older people who are discharged from the ED, that is planned around their needs and choices, and supports them to live well in their own homes and communities,” she added.

The project involves collaboration and engagement with service users, advocacy groups, health decision makers and health practitioners.

For the last two years, Dr Galvin has led the nationally funded study, OPTIMEND, with a multidisciplinary team of healthcare professionals in the ED at UHL to explore a new model of ED care for older people.