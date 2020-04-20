Fashion: Limerick knitwear draws from rich tapestry of landscape

DESIGNED and made in Limerick city, Linda Wilson’s knitwear 2020 collection is inspired by the rich tapestry of the Irish landscape both rural and urban.

This collection is evocative of a past but with a contemporary step forward into the future, celebrating our sense of place, identity and uniqueness.

It combines pattern and texture to create easy to wear garments that can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion.

When I look at these images by Diane of Angles Photography Studio in Mungret, I simply cannot wait for life to get back to some semblance of normality where we can get dressed up again and enjoy each other's company at social events. For more information, please check out Linda’s website, Linda Wilson Knitwear.