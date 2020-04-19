Man charged with possession of child pornography to face trial

A MAN who is accused of possessing and distributing indecent images and videos depicting children engaged in sexual activity is to face trial on indictment.

The 51-year-old, who can’t be named for legal reasons, appeared before Limerick District Court after he was charged with two offences under the provisions of the Child Trafficking and Pornography Act 1998.

The charges relate to offences which are alleged to have occurred at a location in Limerick city on February 25, 2015.

Detective Garda Fildema O’Connor told Judge Carol Anne Coolican that the defendant replied “I know it happened, I feel awful about it” when he was formally charged following his arrest at a location in County Clare earlier this month.

No evidence was heard during the procedural hearing and it’s not know many images and videos were located by gardai.

Inspector Sandra Heelan said while there was no objection to bail, gardai were asking that the defendant provide a mobile phone number to gardai.

He must also notify investigating gardai of any change of address.

Insp Heelan confirmed a file had been prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions and that the matter is to proceed on indictment before the circuit court.

Solicitor Julianne Kiely was assigned to represent the defendant and the matter was adjourned to September to facilitate preparation of a book of evidence.

Given the nature of the charges, reporting restrictions were imposed by he court.