Order gives €150,000 boost to Limerick groups servicing communities

GROUPS across Limerick providing vital services during this pandemic have received a much needed boost from the Redemptorist order.

​For the group, which is based in Mount St Alphonsus at the South Circular Road, has donated €75,000 to various charitable services.

And another €7​5,000 is still to be distributed.

The money is given to the order from various sources including people bequeathing money, and it’s earmarked for helping the lease fortunate in the city.

The cash is being made available to groups working with domestic abuse victims, the homeless, asylum seekers and those operating food banks.

Among the groups to benefit were St Munchin’s Community Centre in Kileely which is operating a meals on wheels service to more than 400 people in Limerick.

Fr Seamus Enright, the rector at the Redemptorist church said: “We know this €150,000 will make a difference.”

“Some groups we would be in constant contact with, those like the Simon community and Novas and the Meals on Wheels service. We make contact with some groups. With the Meals on Wheels their income was down and their meals were up. So we wanted to help them out,” he said, “We are happy to be able to do it.”

It was a very different Easter period for worshippers this year, with the Redemptorists joining other Masses across Limerick being held behind closed doors.

Every Easter service at Mount St Alphonsus was instead broadcast live on the internet at www.churchservices.tv, albeit with an amended order.

Two parts of the Holy Thursday Liturgy tonight were omitted for health and safety reasons – the foot-washing ceremony, which was replaced with a simple event with a bowl of water and a towel during which people were urged remember and pray for all those working to protect us from the coronavirus.