Influx fears unfounded as Limerick stays home at Easter

DESPITE fears of an influx into West Clare and Kerry over the weekend, it appears laws to remain at home were largely heeded.

​Gardai carried out house-to-house checks on holiday homes in Kilkee and Lahinch amid concerns people may swap Limerick for the seaside during what was largely a warm Easter Bank Holiday weekend.

While a man and a woman from Limerick were arrested on the outskirts of Limerick, having decided to drive to Kilkee, the normally buzzing seaside resort was quiet.

There were never more than 20 people on the beach at neighbouring Lahinch during the weekend, former councillor Bill Slattery added.

In Ballybunion meanwhile, Ger Walsh reported that gardai only had to turn away “a handful of people.”

Mr Walsh, who writes the weekly Ballybunion News e-newsletter added: “The whole town was out of bounds. The whole of the main street was littered with garda cones so you couldn't park. All the car park was closed up with barriers and it was pedestrian access only down to the beach. So you couldn't leave your car.”

People are grateful Limerick folk obeyed the new laws designed to slow the spread of Covid-19.

”We love the Limerick people, they are our bread and butter for the summer months. We all know dozens of Limerick people. But they respected us and stayed away which was great,” he said, adding he was looking forward to seeing them later in the summer.

Regarding Lahinch Mr Slattery said: “We were fortunate people adhered to the restrictions imposed. We were worried we were going to get the influx we had here three weeks ago. But it was well highlighted not go to the seaside resorts. There are thousands of holiday homes in Lahinch, and thankfully, they were all empty."

Newly elected Clare TD Cathal Crowe said he had reports that beaches in Kilkee were “deserted” across the weekend. He said holiday home owners will be “the most welcome of guests” when the coronavirus restrictions are lifted.

But, he added, there is a “scourge” on the tiny number who did choose to “flout” the laws across the weekend.

“​It's a time of national crisis, and I think locals will remember who did and who didn't come to these towns. They will be familiar. I think it will be remembered who decided to flout the laws, come down and sun themselves during a time of crisis,” Mr Crowe added.

The couple who the gardai arrested are originally from Poland. They were arrested as they refused to co-operate or return home.

They were arrested, under the temporary regulations, and taken to a garda station in Clare where they were questioned before being released without charge.

In accordance with national guidelines, a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.