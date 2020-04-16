Four confirmed clusters of Covid in Mid West nursing homes

FOUR clusters of confirmed cases of Covid-19 have now been identified in nursing homes across the Mid-West, new figures show.

A detailed analysis of the disease in Ireland shows Limerick has the sixth highest rate of infection of all counties and accounts for 2.7% of all confirmed cases.

The number of confirmed cases in Dublin and Cork accounts for more than 60% of all cases while Kildare has the third highest rate of infection in Ireland.

According to the Heath Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC), data analysed up to 9.30am on Monday it shows that 15 clusters of confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been identified in the HSE Mid-West area.

It has been established that four of these clusters relate to nursing homes in Limerick, Clare and North Tipperary while a further two clusters have been identifed in other residential institutions.

Four of the identified clusters in the region relate to foreign travel, (early in the outbreak) while there has been one cluster in a hospital setting.

Another cluster, which was identified a number of weeks ago, relates to members of the same extended family while there has been one “community-based” cluster.

The HPSC analysis shows two other confirmed clusters in the Mid West have been categorised as ‘other’.

In general, clusters are defined as areas or small communities where the virus has been transmitted to at least three people over a short period of time (72 hours).

Nationally, 401 clusters relating to 1,795 patients had been identified by the HPSC as of Monday – representing 18.9% of the total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

As of Monday morning, 37.2% of all clusters had been identified in nursing homes; 15% in hospital settings; 14% in residential institutions; 12.5% in private homes.

To date, three clusters have been identified in a pubs (HSE midlands area and HSE South area) while two have been identified in hotels (one in the HSE South area, one in the HSE East area).

There have been five clusters in community settings across the country while 11 have been identified in workplaces in four different HSE areas.

Separately, the HPSC analysis shows the number of Healthcare workers in the Mid West who have contracted Covid-19 has increased by almost 50% over the past week.

As of Monday morning there were 115 confirmed cases – compared to 74 confirmed cases the previous week. The figures do not speciify the exact role of the affected workers or where they are working.

Twelve of the 115 confirmed cases related to foreign travel while 60 did not. In the remaining 43 cases, the source of the infection was not specified.

Nationally, those aged over 65 account for 25% of confirmed cases of Covid-19 with just over half (51.5%) requiring hospitalisation.