New Limerick garda recruits show off their social distancing skills

THE latest garda recruits to take up duty in Limerick have been practising their social distancing skills during the currently public-health restrictions.

The nine probationer gardai were among those who passed out from the Garda Training College in Templemore recently as part of An Garda Siochana’s response to the Covid-19 crisis.

The six men and three women have been assigned to Henry Street, Roxboro Road and Mayorstone Park garda stations.

They are pictured above outside Henry Street garda station with Superintendent Brian Sugrue (second from left), Superintendent Dermot O’Connor (right), Inspector Niall Flood and Inspector Paul Reidy.

In addition to the nine probationer gardai pictured, a further ten new recruits have been assigned to the Limerick division for the duration of the Covid-19 crisis.

Additionally, 20 tutors who are currently attached to the Training College, have been redeployed and assigned to operational duties across Limerick.

This includes two inspectors, six sergeants and 12 gardai.

Gardai in Limerick have changed their shift patterns as part of their Covid-19 response and all prisoners are now being brought to Henry Street garda station – irrespective of where they are arrested.