Walk from a distance to raise funds for Limerick's Milford Care Centre

MILFORD Care Centre has devised a way which will allow members of the public to support its annual memorial walk without breaching the current public health restrictions.

The physical distancing guidelines and the ban on non-essential travel, has prompted management at Milford Care Centre to consider how it could host the annual fundraising event during the current Covid-19 crisis.

This year, participants are being encouraged to walk in their own locality and in their own time, by completing 1km a day for five days, between Sunday, May 3 and Thursday, May 5.

The usual entry fee of €2o per family applies and those participating can register at www.milfordcarecentre.ie.

“The annual Memorial Walk, which normally sees a tremendous response from our supporters who walk the 5km in solidarity around the University of Limerick campus has become a very symbolic way of remembering our loved ones,” said Pat Quinlan said, chief executive of Milford Care Centre as he launched the ‘Walk from a Distance’ concept.

“We did not want to let the Covid-19 pandemic deny anyone the opportunity of doing the walk and that’s why we have decided to ask people to do it in their own space and time. While we may not be able to walk collectively, we can do so in spirit by doing the walk on our own or with members of our households, carrying the memories with us,” he said.

Following this year’s event, participants will be encouraged to connect with each other virtually.

” We will hold a special blessing ceremony on Friday, May 8, which will be streamed live on our social media and will give all participants in the walk to virtually link up in solidarity to remember their bereaved. This blessing ceremony will also serve to bring people together until we can arrange the annual ecumenical service we usually hold in Milford Church, which we have to postpone until some future date when some form of post-pandemic normality returns,” explained Mr Quinlivan.

Like every organisation, Milford Care Centre has had to change the way it operates as efforts continue to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

“Like everyone else, we have had to adjust our normal way of operating to avoid the spread of the virus. It’s a trying time for everyone, especially here in Milford and I cannot thank all of the staff enough for their trojan commitment to caring for our patients and doing everything within their power to maintain a safe and healthy environment,” he said.