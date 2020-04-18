Limerick charity’s appeal for donations amid coronavirus struggle

THE boss of a well-loved county Limerick charity has issued an urgent appeal for donations.

Marion Fitzgibbon of Limerick Animal Welfare, which operates a sanctuary in Kilfinane has seen more than 50% of its income evaporate overnight due to the onset of coronavirus.

The lockdown meant that its two charity shops in Parnell Street and William Street had to stop overnight, depriving them of a vital source of income.

Sadly though, animal cruelty doesn’t stop, and Marion says there is “appalling” stress on her and her staff at the moment.

“We need a minimum of €60,000 each month to remain open. There's an awful lot of collection on that when the shops are closed,” she said, “My budget for this year was €800,000 after it was €750,000 last year. That's what we need to bring in, that's without any extras. That's just to keep us going.”

Despite the fact the shelter in Kilfinane is closed to the public, it’s telephones never stop ringing, and the centre have not abandoned animals in need of help and shelter.

“I am trying to keep my staff going. We have had two very badly injured dogs in the last five days. How are we going to pay the vet's bills, as our three charity shops are closed? ” she asked.

The sanctuary is closed. More than half our income has gone overnight. How are we going to pay the insurance, pay the ESB and keep our staff paid? I don't know,” Marion told the Limerick Leader.

She said her last three weeks have been spent “adding and subtracting”.

“I have my jotter and my biro out. Looking at the accounts, the overheads and what's the minimum I need to keep the sanctuary going, pay the vet's bills,” she said.

Marion said the charity would never put down an animal it feels had a good chance of survival.

If you are in a position to donate to Limerick Animal Welfare, visit their web site at www.limerickanimalwelfare.ie

Alternatively, you can call the centre in Kilfinane on 063-91110.