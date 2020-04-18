WATCH:  Limerick film studio helps Ireland’s heroic workers in front-line Covid-19 war

A LIMERICK businessman has found a way to protect his staff during the Covid-19 crisis – and help some of our most important workers.

Rather than furloughing his workers, Mark Maher of Odyssey Studios based in the Dock Road, has them working from home producing visors for healthcare workers who are leading the war on the deadly coronavirus.

While Odyssey Studios is better known for making fake guns and swords for the movie industry, the company has now turned its hand to making far more powerful personal protective equipment (PPE).

It is utilising its three-dimensional printers to create visors for front-line health workers.

Speaking to Business Leader, Mark said: “We have a lot of 3d designers working for us. We did a test a couple of hundred to see how they would be received. The information we had back We are going to do a few hundred until we get the right feel for it.”

Odyssey staff, Mark says, have the capabilities and talents to mould and cast the visors into huge numbers at speed, and ultimately, he hopes his facility will be able to produce up to 1,000 masks a day.

“We are at a very early stage of development. I know the university has done phenomenal work with how many visors they’ve gotten out as a community. We know the HSE is covered with all these people. We’ve started looking at nursing homes to get stuff into. We got a good few up to James’s Hospital in Dublin. There’s a hub opening in Cork. I have a relative in there. A lot of people have gotten onto us on private message if we could send them onto them. We are looking at new methods on how we approach the making of it,” he said.

The Tipperary-born businessman admitted he could see the slowdown of business a few weeks before Ireland went into effective lockdown.

“We knew there was going to be a shutdown. So we went into a crisis mode where we set up our model makers in their individual homes with their gear, and their machinery. The guys are working from home for me. It keeps them working, but it keeps us going forward,” he explained.

Mark, who is the firm’s chief executive and sculptor first developed Odyssey Studios after his handmade miniatures were used in The Hobbit, Alice in Wonderland and Penny Dreadful.

Odyssey were due to represent Limerick in the National Enterprise Awards final in May – something which is now likely to instead take place later this year.