Alleged burglar  identified after photo was texted to Limerick homeowner

A SUSPECTED burglar was identified after the owner of a house he allegedly entered was sent a photograph taken from social media.

Shane Aldridge, 26, who has an address at Garouse, Bruree is accused of entering the property at Crean, Athlacca, in the early hours of April 4.

At Limerick District Court, Detective Garda Chris Cowan said it will be alleged the defendant was observed in the hallway of the house at around 5am.

He said a male occupant confronted the intruder who left the house and ran away.

Opposing bail, the detective said it is the State case that the complainant identified Mr Aldridge as the culprit after he received a text message with a photograph of him attached.

He expressed concerns that he would engage in further criminal activity if released and that he would not abide by any conditions imposed by the court.

“I have no doubt in my mind that he will commit further serious offences,” he told Judge Carol Anne Coolican.

Solicitor Darach McCarthy said the alleged photograph of his client was of “dubious origins” and he submitted it was of “limited use” from an evidential perspective.

“The photograph is seriously open to question,” he said adding that his client has denied any involvement in the burglary.

Mr McCarthy said his client has provided gardai with an account of his movements on the night. “He said he was at his home address,” he told the court.

Judge Coolican said the defendant is entitled to the presumption of innocence and that she was satisfied to grant bail despite the garda objection.

However, Mr Aldridge was ordered to comply with a number of strict conditions.

He must obey a curfew at his home address and stay out of Bruree village except when collecting his social welfare.

He was also ordered not to have any contact with the complainant or any potential witnesses.