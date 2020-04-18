Gossip: 'A time to reflect - time to look forward' - Celia Hollman Lee

AS a younger woman back in the ‘80s one of the biggest treats for me was watching Dallas on TV on Saturday nights. It was one of the biggest and most popular TV shows in the world.

Fast forward 20 years, little did I think that I would get to meet two of its biggest stars, Larry Hagman AKA JR Ewing and Linda Gray AKA Sue Ellen. I was part of the judging panel at the Punchestown race meeting sponsored by Newbridge Silverware and the stars were celebrity guests of Newbridge Silverware. My memory of walking into the sponsors VIP area and being introduced to JR and Sue Ellen is something I will never forget. Sue Ellen (in my eyes) complimented me on the style and colour of the outfit I was wearing which was by Limerick designer Marion Murphy Cooney. And then JR commented on my hat and said, ‘wow, what a hat!’. He was, of course, never seen without his signature Stetson and obviously had an eye for hats.

Over the years Linda Gray made many a trip to Ireland on behalf of Newbridge Silverware and I became quite friendly with her. What lovely memories of a different time.

VIP Style Awards

WITH everything being cancelled at the moment, one event in particular that I always look forward to is the Peter Mark VIP Style Awards which has been postponed indefinitely. It is always a fabulous night of glamour and fashion and catching up with old friends. For me it is always like the Irish version of the Oscars with all the Irish TV and film personalities in attendance along with some of the top male and female fashion models. It’s only when I have a bit of time to myself like I have with this lockdown at the moment that I can recall all these wonderful outings I have enjoyed on the Irish social scene.