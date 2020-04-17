Counterfeit €50 note was used at Limerick pub

A MAN who used a counterfeit €50 note to purchase cigarettes and a mineral at a rural pub in County Limerick has been ordered to reimburse the publican.

Damien Gorman, 31, who has an address at Broghill, Charleville, North Cork pleaded guilty, at Limerick District Court, to charges relating to an offence which occurred at the Golden Vale Bar in Kilmallock on August 17, 2018.

Outlining the facts of the case, Sergeant Sean Murray said after the defendant entered the premises he used the fake note to buy the cigarettes and a bottle Coke.

He said he was given change by a member of staff following the transaction and that accepted the change and left with it.

”He knew it was counterfeit,” added the sergeant.

No evidence was given during the brief hearing as to the origin of the counterfeit note or how Mr Gorman had come to have it.

Judge Carol Anne Coolican was told the defendant has seven previous convictions – the most recent of which dates back to late last year- and that he currently has separate matters before the courts in County Cork.

Solicitor Con Barry said his client is in receipt of disability allowance and that he attended a special needs school when he was a child.

He said Mr Gorman wished to apologise for his actions and he confirmed he was willing to pay back the money if given the opportunity to do so.

Judge Coolican noted this and also the defendant’s cooperation and his guilty plea.

After formally recording a conviction, she directed that the €50 be paid back to the publican by September.

Mr Gorman was also fined €50 in relation to the offence.