Straight from the heart: Davy Ryan’s moving message in Limerick garden

OVER THREE days Davy Ryan was out in his garden in Bruff sweating. If you were watching him you would have seen him measure a box in the grass with his feet and then carefully cut it with his lawnmower. He would then measure out another box and again your would hear the engine starting up.

From the ground you would actually think he was making a very bad fist of cutting the lawn as he was leaving strips of grass everywhere.

But taken from above – thanks to Jack O’Shea and his drone – it becomes abundantly clear: All our health workers – we love you. Each box, 29 of them, is a letter.

Like so many of us, Davy wondered how could he demonstrate his appreciation for the incredible work being done by those on the frontline.

“I thought of the other things I had done in the lawn for the 1916 anniversary and for the Limerick hurlers. I thought if I do one for them at least it might lift their spirits. I can’t say enough about them. This is the only way I can show it,” said Davy, aged 60.

His garden is about 30 metres by 30 metres but he needed more room for what he wanted to say.

“It’s also for all our essential workers. I didn’t have enough space to thank gardai, truck drivers, shopkeepers, carers, volunteers and the people for staying at home,” said Davy, who is married to Claire.

Every letter along with the heart is precisely cut. All he used were his eyes, feet and his trusty old lawnmower. If you look closely you will see a little squiggle running directly through the heart and over to the fence.

“That’s the path of a fox that comes to my door every night,” explains Davy.

He wished to thank his daughter Michelle for helping him and Jack for taking the photo. But most of all he wants to thank everyone his message refers to – those on the frontline fighting the Covid-19 crisis.

“I just hope and pray we all get through all this. I love life and you can never live yesterday again, you can only live today or tomorrow.

“Everybody in Ireland is on the same playing field now. We’re all in this together,” said Davy.

Jack shared the photo on his Facebook page with the caption, “What a fantastic tribute once again by local legend Davy Ryan. Fair play Davy and so say all of us!” That sums it up perfectly.