Limerick man forced into Vietnam isolation camp

A CAHERDAVIN man has spoken about his two-week ordeal spent in a makeshift isolation camp in Vietnam.

Twenty-four year old Mikey Hogan from Caherdavin was one of 60 Irish citizens stuck in the camp after being identified as a coronavirus risk.

It came after he spent time in an ex-pat bar in the country’s largest city, Ho Chi Minh., where he is teaching English as a foreign language.

Mikey was left sharing a room in the “military standard” facility with John McLoughlin, 29 from Cork and Clare man Seanie Lynch, 24. He was stuck there for 14 nights in a room with no air conditioning and no windows in searing heat.

Speaking to the Limerick Leader from Vietnam, Mikey explained: “On March 14, I was at a bar in Ho Chi Minh city. It was St Patrick's weekend, so many people were out. But it came out after that that a British pilot who was at the bar had tested positive for the virus.”

The agency Mikey works with were alerted ​to the incident.

And knowing it was a popular spot for people working as teachers in the city, Mikey said he was told that if he was at the bar, he had to self-isolate at home for a fortnight.

“So I isolated inside,” he explained.

However, on the penultimate day of his two-week isolation period, Vietnamese authorities arrived.

“I was asked to pack in a hurry and we were ferried onto a crowded bus,” he recalled.​

The bus went around the crowded city in sky high temperatures for five hours picking up other ex-pats, who were deemed as being at risk of having caught coronavirus. This came in spite of the fact Mikey had tested negative twice for Covid-19.

Despite this, information was at a premium Mikey said.

“We were ordered onto this bus and we were asking just how long we'd be away for, and what's the story. It wasn't clear at all what was happening. We only knew what was happening from other people when we got there. I didn't know how long I had to pack for, or where I was even going,” he said.

With outdoor temperatures in Vietnam well over 30 degrees, the room he was in was hot and very cramped.

“There are no windows, there is no air conditioning,” he said from the camp.

It was only just before Easter Sunday he was released after a third coronavirus test was returned negative.

The young man was weighing up returning to Ireland following the ordeal, but has decided to remain in Asia for the time being.

Having always enjoyed travelling, Mikey linked up with friends in Ho Chi Minh city who helped him get a job and a place to live.

Although Vietnam has largely controlled the outbreak of coronavirus, all but essential businesses remain closed.