Engagement party and now wedding are postponed for Limerick couple

A YOUNG couple who had to cancel their engagement party due to the heavy snow in March 2018 now have had to postpone their wedding.

Covid-19 has silenced so much in our lives and that includes wedding bells. Michael Deady, Bruree, and his fiancée Lisa Concannon-Crowe, Moylough, Co Galway, were due to marry in Ballingarry church next Friday, April 24. The reception was to be in the Woodlands House Hotel. Like many, they have had to put it back.

But it isn’t the first time they have had to rearrange a big celebration.

“In March 2018 our engagement party was cancelled due to the red weather warning for snow and ice. We joked at the time saying, ‘At least it’s not the wedding!’” laughed Michael, aged 27.

However, he admits they were crushed because they were looking forward to their wedding so much.

“We were stressed, anxious and extremely disappointed but that was short-lived," said Michael.

Lisa, aged 24, said it was “disappointing” but they are making the best of a bad situation. The date is now December 22 so they have a Christmas wedding to look forward to.

“We could not believe there was a Christmas date available. We were absolutely delighted. It will be worth the wait. The most important thing is that our family and friends are healthy and when we get back to normality, we can double the celebrations.

“It’s a whole new process again to plan for a winter wedding. I’ll get my dress altered and the flowers change with the seasons. So we get to start from scratch in a nice way,” said Lisa, who works in Oakleigh Kids Academy in Dooradoyle.

And Christmas is a special time of year for Lisa and Michael as that is when he got down on bended knee. Lisa said yes and the couple, who have now been going out for four years, began planning their big day. They booked the Woodlands House Hotel the following March 2018 for April 24, 2020.

But perhaps a delay was inevitable as they met while waiting for buses.

“It was in Colbert Station. Lisa was in college and she was heading back home to Galway and I was getting the bus to Bruree. Basically we just got talking and that was it,” said Michael, who is a porter in UHL.

Michael and Lisa say they have been overwhelmed by support from their family, friends and all their wedding vendors.

“We cannot thank them enough for their kindness and understanding. David Fitzgerald, our wedding co-ordinator, has been exceptional in the process,” they said.

While having to postpone a wedding can seem like a disaster after organising the million and one little details, Michael and Lisa want to show that it isn’t the end of the world and the new day will be extra special.

David Fitzgerald, of the Woodlands, said since they closed on March 15 they have moved 12 weddings.

“We are doing everything we can to accommodate people in the future. Everybody understands that this is unprecedented.

“The feedback we have gotten from people going to the weddings that are being postponed is that no matter what day of the week it is they will make a special effort to attend for the couple, which is nice,” said David, who thanked couples, local churches and priests, including Monsignor Dan Neenan in Adare, for their understanding and flexibility.