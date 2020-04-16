Nine patients with Covid-19 in intensive care at University Hospital Limerick

A TOTAL of 31 patients with Covid-19 are being treated at University Hospital Limerick, with 12 people who either have the virus or are suspected of having the virus in intensive care.

And according to latest figures released by the HSE, up to 8pm on Wednesday there were also 57 inpatients in UHL awaiting Covid-19 test results from the laboratory, the highest figure of this nature in a hospital in the country. All of those patients are in isolation as they await their swab result.

There are nine patients with Covid-19 in the ICU at the Limerick hospital with another three patients suspected of having Covid-19 also receiving care in the unit.

There were 10 new confirmed Covid-19 patients in the hospital on Tuesday alone which was the biggest daily increase recorded in an acute hospital across the country. There were no new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the hospital between 8am and 8pm on Wednesday.

There are currently eight critical care/ICU beds vacant in UHL with 23 general beds vacant.

Initially there were 12 ICU beds at the hospital but that figure has now increased to 20 following the conversion of beds in the high dependency unit into ICU beds. There is a capacity to extend this number further.

There are currently 285 Covid-19 cases in Limerick. Maps published by the HSE show a significant concentration of Covid-19 cases around Limerick city with a lower concentration around the county. The 20 new confirmed cases in Limerick on Wednesday are mostly centred near the city area and the west Limerick area.