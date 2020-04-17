Man accused of taking safe from shop in Limerick village faces trial

A MAN who is charged in connection with a burglary in Askeaton during which a safe was taken from a shop is to be tried on indictment before the circuit court.

Michael Harty, 35, who has an address at Rossmanagher Road, Sixmilebridge, County Clare faces a number of charges in connection with the break-in which occurred during the early hours of May 3, 2018.

During a procedural hearing at Limerick District Court on Tuesday, Judge Marian O’Leary was told the Director of Public Prosecutions had considered the garda file and that the matter to proceed on indictment.

Earlier this year, Newcastle West Court was told it will be alleged the defendant was one of four masked men who forcibly entered the shop at Clounreask, Askeaton at around 1.45am.

“It was a planned and premeditated crime,” said Detective Sergeant Mike Reidy during a contested bail application.

He said extensive damage was caused to the shuttering and inside the premises and that a safe, containing a significant amount of cash, was removed from the shop and placed in the boot of a black Audi S4 Quattro.

However, the safe “fell onto the road” and was left behind as the intruders “took off at speed” in the car.

Judge Mary Larkin was told the vehicle, which had been stolen in the UK a number of weeks earlier, was located crashed at Fanningstown, Croom a short time after the burglary.

Mr Harty had been accused of being a passenger in the Quattro but that charge has since been withdrawn on the instructions of the DPP.

Noting the DPP’s directions in relation to the remaining charges, Judge O’Leary adjourned the matter to April 21, to facilitate the preparation of a book of evidence.

Mr Harty was remanded in custody as he was previously refused bail following a garda objection.