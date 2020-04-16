Limerick gardai warn thieves are targeting bikes as they are 'easy to sell on' 

GARDAI are warning that thieves are deliberately looking to steal bicycles in the hope of selling them on during he current crisis.

“Given the restrictions on travel and the numbers working from home, people have time to exercise at the moment so a bicycle is easy for a criminal to sell on,” said divisional crime prevention officer.

“The advice is to photograph and note the details of your bike and to spend money on good standard bike locks and keeping them out of sight,” she added.

Sgt Leetch says if anybody is offered any property for sale, they should assume it is very likely that it has been stolen.

“You should refuse to buy it and when you can, you should ring your local garda station and give as much detail as you can of the seller including physical description and vehicle used,” she said.