Limerick gardai warn of spike in thefts from garden sheds

Gardai are warning that some people are continuing to engage in criminality despite the Covid-19 lockdown.

Given the recent good weather and the closure of hardware stores to the public, homeowners are being advised to ensure their garden sheds and their contents are secure during the current lockdown.

There have been a number of theft incidents over the past week which is of concern to gardai.

“There appears to be a market for gardening equipment at the moment with the fine weather and most people confined to their homes and gardens. Thieves will get some cash for stolen garden equipment so it’s very important that your sheds are secure,” said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

“Think about the cost of replacing your strimmer, chainsaw and lawnmower and make sure that you have a good standard lock and bolt on the door, expect to pay about 10% of the cost of the contents of your shed to protect them and lock your property in,” she added.

Sgt Leetch is also highlighting the importance of photographing or marking your property as this will help ensure it is quickly returned if located by gardai.

“Gardai in Mayorstone have recovered a number of pieces of stolen gardening equipment. Their task now is to find the owners. They will contact anybody who has had gardening equipment stolen from them recently but the owner has to satisfy the gardai that it’s theirs,” she said.

This can be done by having the serial number of the piece of equipment or by having a unique mark on the equipment or by having a photograph of the item.

“Gardai often find that when a person is asked to positively identify the piece of equipment or tool as theirs that they cannot,” said Sgt Leetch.