Children's charity launches new national parent supportline during Covid-19 pandemic
Barnardos children’s charity has launched a national parent supportline to support all parents during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Government’s response to Covid-19 has meant that normal routines and sources of support are currently unavailable to many families.
Through its dedicated telephone supportline, Barnardos can provide support and advice to parents on a range of issues.
The Barnardos Supportline is available to all parents between 10.00am and 2.00pm Monday to Friday by phoning 1800 910 123 or parents can request a callback at www.barnardos.ie/supportline.
Barnardos staff can provide support and advice to parents on the following issues:
How to talk to your children about the corona virus
Setting a good routine
Managing children’s behaviours and sibling dynamics
Managing aggression and family discord
Home schooling/managing school expectations.
Fostering natural learning opportunities in the home
Healthy eating
Accessing fun and educational activities for families and individual children
Managing your child’s worries
Self-care for parents
Helping parents manage their own worries and anxieties
Managing children’s online activity
