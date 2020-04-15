Scrambler riders asked to 'scramble' from east Limerick

A CAPPAMORE resident has contacted the Limerick Leader to ask scrambler riders visiting the area to scramble.

The Slieve Felims is a popular location for dirt bike riders. Normally it was just the weekends, often with over 20 enjoying the forest routes as well as public roads.

However, due to the Covid-19 crisis they are now coming out during the week as well.

“They are mainly out from Limerick city. In the same way the people of Lahinch and Kilkee don’t want visitors, we don’t want them coming to Cappamore at the moment. On Tuesday, April 7, there were 14 scramblers out. They come out for half the day. If you went up to the clearing at Grageen it was full of cars and vans,” said the local.

He says he is not trying to be malicious in highlighting this.

“I just can’t understand how they are allowed to get away with it under the current emergency rules. The Slieve Felims definitely isn’t within 2kms. It is not like they are inconspicuous. I think it is a bit much what they are doing,” said the man. He added that many locals use the area for walking and it is quite “intimidating” when they come across a group of scramblers.