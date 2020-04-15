Gardai target drug dealers in County Limerick town in 'dramatic' raid
BRUFF Superintendent John Ryan said last December they were targeting the sale and supply of drugs in the Kilmallock area and the covid-19 crisis isn't stopping them.
On Saturday evening around 8pm, a major operation involving armed gardai, uniformed personnel and the regional dog unit took place in the town.
One local told the Leader it was "very dramatic".
"There were a rake of gardai around. They used a battering ram to get into the property. It was so strange to see this going on on a practically deserted street on Easter Saturday.
"They had sniffer dogs as well. It was like something you'd see in the movies. They certainly sent a message. It is the talk of the place," they said.
A garda spokesperson said: "A small quantity of suspected cannabis (pending analysis) and drug paraphernalia were seized following a search at a residence in Kilmallock."
No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.
Late last year, Bruff gardai seized of €195,000 worth of heroin, cocaine valued at €3,000 and quantities of cannabis herb in the Kilmallock area.
