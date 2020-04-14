Body removed to University Hospital Limerick after fatal assault

GARDAI are investigating the death of a man, aged in his early 30s, which occurred this Tuesday afternoon at approximately 3pm at Gordon Drive in Ennis.

Gardaí were called to a serious assault that occurred between two men and one man was seriously injured.

A garda spokesperson said: "The man was placed in the ambulance when he passed away. His body was removed to the mortuary in University Hospital Limerick where a post mortem will take place on Wednesday morning by the State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster."

The scene is currently preserved and being technically examined.

A man, aged in his late 30s, was later arrested and he is currently detained at Ennis Garda Station under Section 4, Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí are appealing to any persons who were in the area of Cloughleigh Estate/Gordon Drive, Ennis this Tuesday afternoon between 2.30pm and 330pm and who can assist them in this investigation, and also to any road users who may have camera footage that would assist gardaí.

They can contact Ennis Garda Station on 065 6848100, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.