RTÉ seeking applicants for Donncha O'Callaghan’s hit show 'Two Talented'

Are you looking for something fun to do at home at the moment? Do you have a talented young singer or dancer in your household? Would you have the nerve to join them on stage?

Applications are now open for hit RTÉjr show Donncha's Two Talented, where talented youngsters mentor an adult family member to join them on the big stage.

Have you watched the show and thought 'I could do that!'? Well, this is your chance to get involved..

Adare Productions are putting a call out for the country’s most talented young performers aged 5-11 years, to take part in the third series of the popular show. Hosted by rugby legend Donncha O’ Callaghan, talented youngsters must coax mum or dad to join them in duet, on the big stage.

Will the mentoring go to plan? Be it singing, dancing or playing the ukulele, there is sure to be lots of fun along the way and now that we’re spending more time at home, this is the perfect activity for the whole family to get involved.

What are you waiting for, get your singing or dancing boots on and make some memories, as you let your youngster show you how it’s done. There are no judges, no competition just a chance to showcase the best talent Ireland’s kids (and their chosen grown ups!) have to offer.

The closing date for application is the 15th of May 2020. To apply applicants will need a 40 second clip of themselves performing. Apply now at: www.twotalented.ie or for more information email info@twotalented.ie or call Adare Productions on 083 0580229.