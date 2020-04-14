WATCH: Doe, a deer: How did little critter wander into Limerick?

WE may be more used to seeing them at Christmas time, but a little deer looked in on Limerick this Easter.

Rather than an Easter bunny, Limerick had a visit from a deer early on Monday.

It’s understood the animal ventured down from the outskirts of Limerick to the city centre. The terrified critter found itself trapped at the 1916 monument on Sarsfield Bridge.

Local animal lover Lorrayne Murphy saw a picture of the deer and cycled from her home. It was there, she said, she called the gardai, who in turn called on Kilmallock-based Animal Magic wildlife rescue centre.

She said the gardai gave the charity special permission to travel beyond the two kilometre limit to perform the rescue.

On the charity’s Facebook page, a spokesperson added: “"The poor fella was terrified but we eventually managed to catch him up his strength at such a young age was amazing. Two officers arrived and gave us a much needed hand to lift the carrier over the railings. He wasn’t injured so we took him straight out to set him free.”

Marian Fitzgibbon, Limerick Animal Welfare said due to the lockdown, wildlife is coming into urban areas.

”Roads are quieter. Normally with all the confusion around they'd be afraid to come out. But they are appearing now. Of course, they probably don't have mich to eat where they are so they are looking for food. It's a sign of the times. but it's very serious for the animals.”