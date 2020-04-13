Limerick estate wakes up to Easter egg surprise outside their doors

RESIDENTS in a housing estate in Bruree woke up to a Easter Egg surprise on Sunday morning.

Liz Leonard, from Glenosheen but living in Fortyacres, Bruee, was one of the lucky recipients. When Liz left her house for a run she discovered there was an Easter egg in a bag carefully tied to her door handle.

"Everybody in the estate I live in got the same. We are not sure where they came from. The way things are going I wouldn't be surprised if it was the Easter Bunny!" smiled Liz.

A day later they are still none the wiser to who the generous person is.



"We are still in the dark about it but that is OK, it's the positive message. It is one of those actions that comes under the 'we don't need to know'," said Liz, who on behalf of all their neighbours thanked the mystery chocolate giver in the night.

What a wonderful gesture this is!!!



Somebody has left €500 euro in the local shop to buy an Easter egg for every single child and elderly person cocooning in the little parish of Baile an Fheirtéaraigh. 250 eggs being delivered. #WestKerry #Anonymous #Covid_19ireland pic.twitter.com/e9dmENQ4r8 — Seán Mac an tSíthigh (@Buailtin) April 12, 2020

