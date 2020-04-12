Incredible money raised in memory of Limerick's Liam Ryan

AN ASTONISHING sum of money has been given to the Children’s Grief Centre in memory of a four-year-old boy. Liam Ryan, of Greystones, Limerick tragically died in August 2018. The following May 2019 over 500 people took part in the Great Limerick Run in memory of the child.

Liam’s parents Dorothy and Colm, close family members, friends, work colleagues and local community got together to fundraise for the Children’s Grief Centre. Despite their own grief and sadness, the family have given hope to so many others who may experience a loss by raising an incredible €127,258.63 for the centre’s new build project.

Speaking on behalf of the centre, Katrina Morgan, fundraising co-ordinator, said Liam’s family have been so kind and generous to the Children’s Grief Centre.

“The support we have received through them has been incredible. Companies like Dell and Beckman Coulter to mention just a few got involved and we would like to say a big thanks to them for their generosity. We also extend our thanks to all those took part in the Great Limerick Run for their support,” said Ms Morgan.

The new Children’s Grief Centre will create a more stimulating environment for children and young people. The building will accommodate an art room, a splatter paint room and even a volcano room, as well as an outdoor play area.

The build is based on a bereavement support service in Oregon, USA called the Dougy Centre. The Children’s Grief Centre have now commissioned a set of plans the purpose built building.

“This year marks the start of phase one of a planned new campaign to raise funds for our new premises and thanks to the support of the Run from Liam'z family we are well on our way to achieving our goal,” said Ms Morgan.