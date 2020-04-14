‘Leadership is tested during a crisis,’ claims Limerick career coach

WHILE many businesses, small and large, have had to close their doors due to Covid-19, essential services remain operating under difficult circumstances and many other businesses are operating with home-based staff.

All this, according to Miriam Magner Flynn, calls for leadership. “There is no doubt”, she said, “that leadership is tested during a crisis and as experts in Leadership Development we have received many calls this week from clients on how to lead and show leadership during this time.”

Miriam is founder and managing director of Career Decisions Ireland and of Coach Develop Transform, a Newcastle based company with offices in Limerick and Dublin.

And she has offered some helpful tips to people who are working hard trying to keep their company, school or organisation going.

Communication is key, she says and it is vital to keep people informed and connected. The safety and well-being of staff are paramount and there is an imperative “to minimise any risk to your team, employees, organisation and the wider community.”

“People come first,” Miriam continues. “ Ensure your people feel a sense of belonging and feel connected. Acknowledge their contributions during this difficult time and reinforce positivity.”

Trust and honesty, Miriam stresses, are key ingredients and leaders,, need to be approachable, they need to listen and acknowledge people’s concerns and fears. They also need to be decisive and adaptable.

“Control the chaos,” Miriam advises. “Take control and try to avoid panic, and only get advice from trusted sources such as the HSE or Department of Health.”

“If working remotely help prevent isolation and loneliness by setting up daily virtual meetings and encouraging structure e.g. breaks, exercise,” she adds.

Finally, she says, remind people of their skills and experience in dealing with change.

“The changes we have seen over the last few weeks surpass anything we have seen before,” Miriam points out. The pace of that change has been astonishing.

Miriam also has advice for people who have been laid off due to Covid-19. “This will pass,” she says. “Some people will go back to work, some people may find they are in different situations.”

But with time on their hands, people can use this time to improve their employability or to improve their skills, she suggests. “There are a lot of tutorials online and courses ” she points out and she would encourage people to look at these.

Meanwhile, Miriam says, technology is helping her company to stay up and running. “We won’t be as busy. A lot of work isn’t happening.” But, she goes on: “Technology is throwing out a life line and allowing us to continue providing services.” They have succeeded in transferring much of their career and development coaching to an online, face-to-face service using Zoom.

This allows them, for example, to continue working with students who are trying to figure out what career path they want to follow and has also allowed them to provide free training sessions for guidance counsellors so they can hold “virtual sessions” with their students.

Their work with the Department of Education and the Centre for School Leadership is also continuing, providing mentoring and development training for school principals, and this service has proved its worth over the past weeks as principals grapple with providing an alternative to regular school.