Shannon Heritage donate to Limerick businesses from closed shops

A NURSING home in Co Clare and a charity in Limerick City are getting some sweet treats thanks to a donation by Shannon Heritage.

The leading visitor attractions operator is donating confectionary from its retail stores.

Commenting on the initiative, Vanessa McTigue, head of commercial operations at Shannon Heritage said: “Like all tourist attractions around the country and following government guidelines, we temporarily closed our visitor sites last month due to Covid-19.”

She said they wanted to see if there was something they could do to raise people’s spirits a little at this difficult time, and keep a connection to the local communities in our region.

“We had confectionary in our retails stores at Bunratty Castle and Folk Park, the Cliffs of Moher, and at King John’s Castle. We decided to donate the stock to worthy recipients in the community and will continue to do so over the coming weeks,” said Ms McTigue. They chose a nursing home in Ennistymon and the Simon Community in Limerick City.