Limerick artists donate to auction with a twist

NORMALLY in art auctions you study the catalogue and bid knowing who the artist is, but not in the Incognito charity sale.

No one will know the identity of the artist until after they buy the piece. Monies raised go to the Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation.

Artists from 10 countries, and 29 counties in Ireland have contributed work to the sale of 1,812 original pieces of art. Eleven artists from Limerick are involved – Alison Barry, Shanny Clark, Norah Collins, Gillian Jonker, Helen Magro, Emma O'Connor-Bray, Maura O'Neill, Judy O'Riordan, Laura Poff, Mary Sadlier, Shuk Graffiti.

The inognito collection is available to view at www.incognito.ie with the actual sale happening on Friday, April 24. Each piece costs €50. You won’t know the identity of the artist until have paid you money.

Currently, 20 Limerick children and their families benefit from specialist home nursing care and end-of-life support provided by Jack & Jill.

A spokesperson for Incognito said during this difficult time Jack & Jill support is more important than ever for these families.

“Sadly, due to the current crisis, there is massive funding shortfall with the cancellation of so many fundraisers and closure of shops, but the Jack & Jill Foundation are doing their utmost to continue the care and support throughout the county as needed. Home nursing and telephone support is being provided for families self-isolating,” said the spokesperson.

Incognito has attracted the biggest art queues in Ireland over the last three years but this year moves online.

“We hope the demand to be higher than ever. As well as the 11 generous artists from Limerick who have contributed pieces, world renowned names including Bruce and Patti Springsteen, Helen Steele, Paul Costelloe, Duda, Maser, Ruthie Ashenhurst, and Bono have contributed also donated. With works by well-known artists valued at many times the sale price, this is an amazing opportunity to become an owner of a prized painting or simply a piece of artwork that you love,” said the spokesperson.

Each of these original art pieces will be sold online to the public on a first-click-first-served basis for €50 with a maximum of three pieces per person. See www.incognito.ie for more.