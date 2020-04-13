Almost 19,000 Limerick people claim pandemic relief locally

ALMOST 19,000 people have received the Covid-19 pandemic payment in Limerick, new figures have revealed. Data released this week by the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection shows that 18,800 have been paid the €350 a week support, having lost their jobs as a result of restrictions put in place over coronavirus.

It comes with scores of businesses closed on public health advice.

In effect, it means almost one in every ten people in Limerick have availed of the enhanced social welfare payments which were announced last month.

Nationally, the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection issued payments to 507,000 people in respect of their application for the Covid-19 pandemic unemployment payment.

These payments are in addition to the 207,000 people on the Live Register on April 3 and approximately 39,000 employers have now registered with the Revenue Commissioners for the temporary Covid-19 Wage Subsidy scheme.

Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection, Regina Doherty said, “The scale of demand for the Covid-19 payment demonstrates the once in a century nature of the emergency facing the country as we face this unique emergency. The focus of my department is to ensure that we get assistance to all who need it as effectively and quickly as possible and I would like to acknowledge the innovation, commitment and energy of all my staff who have moved mountains to meet this historic challenge.

Some 90% of applicants across Ireland have been successful in their bid for the payment.

The reasons some applications were refused included that the people concerned were already in receipt of a jobseeker payment prior to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, they were still in employment, they had not been in employment prior to claiming the Covid-19 payment, a temporary Covid-19 Wage Subsidy, administered by the Revenue Commissioners was being paid in their name, they were not resident in Ireland or because they submitted incorrect details including invalid PPS numbers and IBANs.

Applicants are being urged to provide their correct bank account details, and PPS numbers in order to speed up their application.

Meanwhile, in Limerick city alone, there are 119 extra people this month claiming the traditional €203 a week unemployment benefit.

The number of people out of work, or on short-time at the end of February in the city area was 5,120 people.

This had increased to 5,239 by the end of March, as the seismic economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic began to take hold.

In rural county Limerick, there was a far steeper increase, as 372 people joined the Live Register in the past month.

The number of people out of work at the end of February was 6,770.

By the end of last month, however, that had increased to 7,142 people.