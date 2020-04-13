Woman accused of driving over garda’s foot at Limerick checkpoint

A JUDGE has accepted jurisdiction in the case of a woman who is accused of driving over the foot of a garda during an incident last summer.

Amanda Hayes, 29, who has an address at Inis Ealga, Shannon, County Clare is accused of “recklessly or intentionally” endangering the life of the garda at Dock Road, Limerick on July 29, 2019.

Ms Hayes also face a number of other road traffic charges including five counts of dangerous driving which relate to a pursuit which is alleged to have taken place on the same date.

Judge Marian O’Leary was told the garda who was allegedly struck by the defendant sustained soft-tissue injuries and required surgery following the incident.

Sergeant Sean Murray said the garda remains off work and is not expected back on duty for a number of months.

Opposing a bail application Garda Peter Connolly said he was concerned Ms Hayes would not turn up in court if released.

He said she has lived at a “number of addresses” in recent years and that she “does not keep appointments”.

He told Judge Marian O’Leary there is strong evidence in the case and that the he believes the defendant could receive a lengthy prison sentence if convicted.

Garda Connolly also expressed concern that Ms Hayes would “continue to commit crime” if granted bail.

Seeking bail on behalf of his client, solicitor Darach McCarthy said the mother-of-three was willing to abide by any bail conditions imposed by the court.

He said Ms Hayes is concerned for the health of her family given the current public health crisis as there is a risk.

“The anxiety huge given the prevailing circumstances with Covid-19, it is a very trying time,” he said.

Upholding the garda objection, Judge O’Leary commented that the charges before the court were very serious.

“She shouldn’t have done what she did, if she did it,” she commented.

Refusing bail, the judge said that based on the evidence before her she had concerns that Ms Hayes would not turn up if released.