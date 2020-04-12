Prison sentence for damaging glass door at Limerick fast food restaurant

A HOMELESS man who caused hundreds of euro worth of damage at a fast food premises in the city centre was sentenced to six weeks’ imprisonment.

Darragh O’Donoghue, 25, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to criminal damage charges relating to an incident at McDonald's, Cruises Street earlier this year.

Limerick District Court was told gardai were initially called to the premises on the evening of January 31 after staff at the premises were alerted to a man who was “asleep upstairs”.

Sergeant Sean Murray said the defendant became angry and aggressive when he was woken and that he began “shouting and roaring.”

After he was asked to leave the restaurant, Mr O’Donoghue, who has 28 previous convictions, kicked a door causing a glass panel to crack.

The cost of repairing the damage totalled €300.

Solicitor Sarah Ryan said her client, who lives in County Clare, is apologetic and regrets what happened.

However, she said there is “no reality” of compensation being paid given his circumstances..

She said the 25-year-old had travelled to the city centre with another individual earlier in the night and that he had no intention to cause any trouble.

“He was visiting a friend who was unwell. He consumed products he ought not to have taken,” say that this had influenced his behaviour on the night.

Given the circumstances, Judge Marian O’Leary imposed a six week prison sentence to Mr O'Donoghue.