'Light a big Easter fire to show Christ is risen' asks Limerick priest

WE ARE an “Easter people” and will rise again was Bishop Brendan Leahy’s Palm Sunday message

And now a County Limerick priest has come up a novel but simple idea of showing hope in these dark times. With no Easter ceremonies, Fr Roy Donovan has suggested lighting a fire on the highest point in the archdiocese of Cashel & Emly.

“The idea arose from considering was there anything that we could do here in our own parish, within the present safeguarding guidelines, for the Easter vigil. Then Archbishop Kieran O'Reilly sent around an email looking for ways of supporting each other and for ideas around Holy Week from the deaneries in the archdiocese given that there were going to be no public ceremonies.

“Then it struck me that lighting a big Easter vigil fire on the Rock of Cashel would be powerful and to get it televised nationally by RTE - that this would offer great hope to people,” said Fr Donovan.

He says this “short drama of fire and light” could foster further solidarity.

“It would be a great gesture, a non-threatening one to the whole country. It needs to be very short - five minutes. The message is simple - Christ is Risen, Alleluia, the Light of the world,” said Fr Donovan,

At the Easter vigil a fire is often lit outside the parochial church in the open.

“Then the Paschal candle which is used throughout Easter (50 days) and at baptisms and funerals is lit from the fire and brought into the church - three times it is raised high within the church with the words (often sung) - Christ is the light (Lumen Christi),” said Fr Donovan.

The parish priest of Caherconlish and Inch St Laurence would like the Church of Ireland archbishop would also take part - to communicate further the Resurrection of Christ.

“I also want it to be inclusive - that a woman would light the fire. To give greater centrality to women - this too could be a powerful gesture. I wanted it to be a 12 foot candle like at Lourdes - to give a sense of the light for the whole country and for everyone,” said Fr Donovan. It remains to be seen if the logistics are possible but often it is the thought that counts.